Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a six-match losing streak but remained at the bottom of the Indian Premier League standings despite a 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

The win, RCB's second in nine matches, puts them level on points with Punjab Kings, who also occupy the bottom spot in the 10-team table. Hyderabad suffered their third defeat in eight games, snapping a six-match winning streak.

