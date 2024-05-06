Team India Unveils Jersey for T20 World Cup 2024, Netizens React

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday unveiled the much-anticipated Men in Blue jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Designed by long-time kit sponsor Adidas, the new jersey boasts a distinct look compared to the regular T20I kit.

Featuring a prominent display of saffron and blue, the jersey showcases a significant portion of saffron on the sleeves and side lining, with the remaining body in the classic India blue. The India jersey launch video shows captain Rohit Sharma, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Watch video here:

The new jersey for Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1, has been unveiled.



Watch 📽️#T20WorldCup2024#T20WorldCupJersey#TeamIndiaJersey#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/1iZmhIG6cD — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 6, 2024

Team India's T20 World Cup jerseys have garnered a mixed response from netizens. While many have praised the new jersey, several others have criticized its new look.

Here's how netizens react:

Where is T20 WC logo on the jersey and also too much orange?#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/WnB1nJp4Ne — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 6, 2024

Team India jersey is inspired by Surf Excel packing 😂😂 @BCCI thore aur paise dekar achaw wala designer hire karlete 😂😂#T20WorldCup#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/2q7T6T7sBR — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) May 6, 2024

Indian Cricket Team Jersey by Adidas for the #T20WORLDCUPpic.twitter.com/oJkEHtRc4j — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) May 6, 2024

Social media was buzzing with speculation earlier when an image of the team's tournament jersey surfaced online. Finally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Adidas, the team's kit sponsor, have officially unveiled the jersey.

This development comes after the announcement of India's preliminary 15-member squad for the World Cup, which itself ignited debates and discussions regarding the final playing eleven and player selections.

Rohit Sharma will captain the team, with Hardik Pandya as his vice-captain.

India T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Hardik Pandya (vc)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: