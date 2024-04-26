WATCH: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral as RCB Finally Ends Losing Streak in IPL 2024 with Convincing Win over SRH

Virat Kohli's priceless reaction went viral on Thursday as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their six-game losing streak in the Indian Premier League. The win came in the form of a convincing 35-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This video has insane healing powers, love you @imVkohli ❤️pic.twitter.com/T6cIrsuP9j — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 25, 2024

The former RCB skipper, known for his passionate approach to the game, broke into laughter as young bowler Yash Dayal finished the final over. This outburst of joy was a clear sign of relief for Kohli and the entire RCB team after their recent struggles.

Rajat Patidar's quickfire 50 off just 20 balls provided the spark for RCB's batting, while Kohli's steady knock of 51 runs off 43 balls added valuable stability. They put up a total of 206 for seven after choosing to bat first.

While RCB had crossed the 250-run mark three times this season, their bowling attack stepped up this time around. They restricted the in-form SRH batting lineup to 171 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. This victory was a much-needed boost for RCB, who had lost seven out of their first eight games. For SRH, this defeat marked their third loss in eight matches.