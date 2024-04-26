WATCH: Kavya Maran’s Puzzled Reaction to Abdul Samad’s Dismissal During SRH vs RCB Match Goes Viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was puzzled after Abdul Samad's dismissal by Karn Sharma during the SRH-RCB IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25. Samad attempted a leg-side flick off a Sharma delivery, but the ball turned away, resulting in a miscue that Sharma snagged at short mid-wicket.

Talking about the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their faint hopes of reaching the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs alive with a convincing 35-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

Chasing 206 runs, the SRH batting lineup faltered, leading to their first significant batting collapse of the season. RCB bowlers, led by spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma (two wickets each), stifled the chase, restricting SRH to 171 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, RCB posted a competitive 206 thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Cameron Green added a late flourish with a quickfire 37 off 20 balls.

SRH Chase Falters

The SRH chase started poorly with the early dismissal of in-form opener Travis Head by Will Jacks. Although Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13 balls) provided some early momentum, RCB bowlers took control. Swapnil Singh removed key batsmen Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, while Karn Sharma picked up crucial wickets of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad.

Despite a valiant 40 from Shahbaz Ahmed, SRH's chase fell apart. Skipper Pat Cummins was dismissed by Green, effectively ending their hopes of a comeback. This marked SRH's 12th loss in 13 attempts chasing a target of 200-plus runs in IPL history.

RCB End Losing Streak

The win snapped RCB's six-match losing streak and provided a much-needed boost to their playoff aspirations. Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma's economical bowling, along with Green's all-round performance (37 runs, 1 wicket), were key contributors to the victory.

Looking Ahead

While RCB's playoff hopes remain faint, this win will serve as a confidence booster. For SRH, the loss exposes a vulnerability in their batting lineup when chasing high totals. Both teams will look to address their shortcomings as the IPL season progresses.