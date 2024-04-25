IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar Fifties Power RCB to 206/7 Against SRH

In a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match for their playoff hopes, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive 206/7 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday.

Winning the toss was a key moment for RCB, who elected to bat first against an SRH team known for their strong batting displays. Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start, reaching 61/1 after the powerplay overs.

Du Plessis departed for a 12-ball 25, but Rajat Patidar took center stage with a blazing 20-ball half-century. His innings accelerated the scoring rate and allowed Kohli some freedom in the middle overs. However, Kohli (51) couldn't capitalize and was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat.

Late contributions from Cameron Green and surprise substitute Swapnil Singh propelled RCB to a challenging total of 206/7 in their 20 overs.