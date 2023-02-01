Pune: Truck hits bike while returning from Sinhagad Fort, woman dies on spot

A young woman sitting behind the bike driver was killed while trying to find the route on Google Maps. While returning from a trip to Sinhagad, a young man and woman used Google Maps to find the route.

The bike, on the other hand, came directly onto the highway. As a result, both were thrown from the bike when the truck hit them while taking a turn on the highway. The young woman on the back of the bike died on the spot, while the young man was slightly injured.

Rida Imtiaz Mukadam (23), a Kharadi resident, has been identified as the deceased girl. Nataraj Anilkumar (30), a Wanwadi resident, got injured, and a case was filed against the truck driver at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, according to his complaint.

Nataraj and Rida both work as computer engineers in Kharadi for the same firm. Both of them had gone to Sinhagad on bikes. From there, they wanted to go to Wanwadi again. For the same reason, they took the help of Google Maps. But eventually, they came directly to the new Katraj tunnel, following the route shown by Google Maps.

When they reached the tunnel, they realised that they had lost their way. Due to this, while turning back from the side of the tunnel, the bike was hit by a truck. Rida was found under the truck and died on the spot. Police sub-inspector Atul Thorat is investigating the case further.