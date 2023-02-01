WPL 2023: Capri Global owned team to be called Lucknow Warriors

Capri Global have named their Women’s IPL franchise as the Lucknow Warriors. Bought for 757 Cr, the franchise will be based out of Lucknow. Capri Global owns 4 different franchises, in 3 different Sports namely Rajasthan Warriors (KhoKho), Bengal Warriors (Kabaddi), and Sharjah Warriors (Men’s Cricket) and the most recent Lucknow Warriors (Women’s Cricket). Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Limited, Rajesh Sharma’s letterhead release on the development, read, “While growing our foothold in Sports, the Women’s Premier League provides a platform for us to showcase our many initiatives focused on improving gender inequity, such as our women-focused product Wishwas Loans, policies to include women as co-signer to increase agency in Home Loans or via our CSR activities that focus on women emancipation in villages across India.

“We are extremely proud to be a part of this historic moment in cricket, especially in being able to extend our support to some of the tremendously talented women in sports. Our aim is to provide inspiration to athletes and women in all walks of life, while breaking stereotypes. “This association with WPL has been strategic in achieving our vision of encouraging Sports and establishing a deeper connection with our stakeholders and customers. Given its history in India, we believe cricket is the most natural way to advance that vision. ”The player’s auction is the next awaited day by fans and while the registration date for the Women’s Premier League auction hit the deadline at 5 PM on the 26th of January, it now will be in Bangalore, Kolkata, or Mumbai that the registered players go under the hammer on what according to reports will be the 10th or 11th of February. Recently, the Ahmedabad base owners, Adani Sportsline Private Limited revealed their franchise name for the tournament as Gujarat Giants