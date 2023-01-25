Adani buys the most expensive team in Women's IPL for a whopping 1,289 crore

The Adani Group has made the biggest bid for a women's IPL team as they splurged INR 1289 Crore to bag a franchise. The four others with the biggest bids are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Capri Global.At the end of the WIPL team auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has raked in over INR 4600 crores (Rs 4669.99 crore) which it will earn over a period of 10 years.



Adani Group after failing to land an IPL team last time out has finally entered Indian cricket with the highest bid of Rs 1,289 Cr. They will operate Ahmedabad franchise. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are 3 IPL teams who will own WIPL teams as well. The other new entrant is Capri Global who own team in ILT20.Reliance-backed Mumbai Indians was the 2nd highest bidder with Rs 912 Cr and will operate Mumbai franchise. Diageo-backed RCB will operate from Bengaluru after bagging the team for Rs 901 Cr. JSW-GMR-backed Delhi Capitals will operate Delhi franchise after splashing Rs 810 Cr. Capri Global has bagged Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 Cr.

Ahmedabad – Adani (Rs 1289 Cr)

Mumbai – Reliance (MI) – Rs 912 Cr

Bangalore – Diageo (RCB) – 901 Cr

Lucknow – Capri Global – 757 Cr

Delhi – DC franchise – 810 Cr