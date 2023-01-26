Gautam Adani's team names Ahmedabad Giants for inaugural Women IPL

The Ahmedabad franchise of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be named Gujarat Giants. In a recent tweet, the director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adani, confirmed that the Ahmedabad franchise will be called Gujarat Titans.

The Ahmedabad Franchise which is owned by Adani Sportsline is the costliest franchise which was bought for a sum of Rs 1289 crore. Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd acquired the Mumbai franchise with a bid of Rs 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd won the rest of the three teams, Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow respectively with winning bids of Rs 901 crores, Rs 810 crores and Rs 757 crores respectively. BCCI earned whopping Rs 4669.99 crore in total bid.