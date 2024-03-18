DRPPL Commences Dharavi Survey; Social Activist Raises Concerns Over Zone Selection

Kamala Raman Nagar Slum has been Ujjawala Chopade's home for the past five decades. She endured years without light or water, living in a cramped 10x10 room, content to own a home in any area until it was a legal one. Ujjawala eagerly anticipates the Dharavi redevelopment project, hoping for a house equipped with all amenities. On Monday, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) initiated the first phase of the survey. While residents welcomed the survey's launch, Dharavi social activists have expressed concerns. DRPPL, a joint venture between Adani Realty and the state government, commenced the survey in Zone 2, encompassing Kamala Raman Nagar near Matunga Railway station on Monday. Sanjay Bhalerao, Coordinator of Dharavi Bachav Andolan (DBA), questioned the selection of Zone 2 for the survey's start, highlighting its unauthorized status and recent inclusion in Dharavi.

He said, "Why was the survey not started from Zone-1, but Zone-2 was selected. The state bought this 46 acres of land from Railways, as part of the Dharavi development project. We oppose third-party surveys, particularly by DRPPL due to private limited status and Adani's involvement."Bhalerao further asserted that Kamala Raman Nagar residents received numerous eviction notices, suggesting they were a tactic to apply pressure and induce compliance out of fear of homelessness, compelling them to accept whatever assistance the government offered. Confirming Bhalerao's claims, residents of Kamala Raman Nagar mentioned receiving notices of eviction and demolition from the Railways multiple times, along with demands to pay ₹60,000 for unauthorized construction and occupancy. "We've been served demolition notices. For the past five years, we've been fighting for our rights. Now, when the government intends to build houses for us, we're content as long as we receive legal housing either in Dharavi or here," stated Jayshree Pavaskar, a resident of Kamala Raman Nagar. Another resident, Vinod Kasarkar, who resides in Pattiwala Chawl remembers the rainwater seeping into his home and drainage water pooling around his hut. "During those times, we had to send our children to huts with first floors. If redevelopment occurs, we could offer a better life for our children, even if it's just a 300 sq. ft. space," he added.

Under DRPPPL, a person can receive a house of approximately 300 sq. ft. However, this is not acceptable to Dharavi residents. Bhalerao also mentioned that Kamala Raman Nagar residents were easy targets and were frightened by eviction notices. He stated, "Authorities are aware that they may face resistance from the people of Dharavi, so they conducted their survey in this area to avoid such clashes." But consider, is 300 sq. ft. adequate for someone running a business? Dharavi contributes hundreds of crores to the economy's GDP through its small-scale industries, with products being exported. How will they accommodate these businesses, and how will they maintain them? "

SVR Srinivas, the officer overseeing the project, hailed the survey as pivotal for future development, emphasizing its role in determining eligibility criteria for rehabilitation. He said, “He stated that this survey forms the basis for all future development. Houses are numbered with unique IDs. In the 2008 survey, the criteria differed; the upper structure was not considered. Free houses will be provided to ground floor structures meeting government protection policies. Tenants on upper floors will have the option of hire purchase under the rental housing scheme on salt pan lands."

Ankush Nikam, the Survey officer said, "The survey began from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number being given to each informal tenement. This will be followed by laser mapping of the respective lane, known as the ‘Lidar Survey.’ A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents. This is our pilot project. On asking, why was Zone-1 not chosen for the pilot project, he responded it was a top management call, and our work was to implement.



