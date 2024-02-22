Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal Buys Rs 5-Crore Apartment In Mumbai

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has recently made a significant investment in a Mumbai apartment, valued at ₹5.38 crore, as reported by Moneycontrol.The apartment, situated in the Ten BKC project at Bandra East, spans 1,110 square feet. The deal for this yet-to-be-completed flat was officially registered on January 7th, 2024, by Jaiswal himself.

The under-construction project was acquired by Adani Realty. According to the MC report, brokers say the completion and handover of apartments are likely to happen this year. The residential project Ten BKC, which was launched in 2016, isAt the registered price, Jaiswal’s purchase deal is valued at over Rs 48,000 per square foot offering 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.

Despite not being the top choice for Mumbai residents in the past, the Bandra East area has experienced significant popularity over the last decade. This surge in acceptance is attributed to its close proximity to the new central business district of Bandra Kurla Complex and the emergence of major gated-community projects.Notable developers like Rustomjee and Kalpataru have undertaken projects in this area, which is currently witnessing a flurry of redevelopment projects. Jaiswal, who represents India in international cricket plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.