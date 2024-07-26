Worli Spa Murder Case : Scissors Used in Waghmare's Murder to Ensure Wound Doesn't Heal

An RTI activist and police informer, Gurusidappa Waghmare, was murdered by slitting his throat. The accused used scissors for this murder. The accused knew that if a throat is slit with scissors, it doesn't heal quickly. Three accused have been arrested in this case, and the deceased's female friend is still under suspicion.

The crime branch has arrested two of the accused who killed Waghmare and handed them over to Worli police. The plan to use scissors for the murder was devised by the arrested accused, Sakib Sheikh. Sakib knew that a throat cut with scissors doesn't seal quickly. The accused had bought scissors worth ₹7000 for the murder. The scissors were divided into two parts, with one part kept by Sakib and the other by Firoz Sheikh. Both used these parts to kill Waghmare. The crime branch has recovered these scissors.

A police officer stated that the accused had been waiting outside Waghmare's house in Vile Parle from 7:30 AM to murder him. When Waghmare left his house in the morning, he was wandering around Vile Parle, and the murderers were following him. After roaming around in Parle, Waghmare returned home, ate, and left again after some time. During this period, both accused were around his house. Waghmare left for Vile Parle, and the murderers followed him to Kandivali, but they didn't get the chance to kill him.

A police officer mentioned that the accused didn't want to kill Waghmare in a public place, so they continued to follow him. Waghmare left Kandivali and went to the Aparna Beer Bar in Sion, and the accused followed him there too. The two accused waited for Waghmare outside the beer bar, planning to kill him as soon as he came out. However, when Waghmare came out, he was with his female friend and two employees of the Soft Touch Spa.

Also Read: Worli SPA Murder Case: Gurusidappa Waghmare's Body Tattoo Reveals 22 Names Linked to His Death

Since Waghmare wasn't alone, the accused couldn't kill him, but they continued to follow him to the Soft Touch Spa in Worli. Both accused waited outside the spa for Waghmare. During this time, the two spa employees who were with Waghmare left. Seeing them leave, the accused understood that Waghmare was alone inside. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Firoz and Sakib entered and slit Waghmare's throat.

In this case, the Worli police have arrested the spa owner, Santosh Sherekar, Farid Ansari, and Sakib Ansari. The court has sent all three to police custody until July 30. Waghmare's female friend is also under suspicion. A police officer mentioned that Waghmare's female friend told the police that when the accused killed Waghmare, they pushed her into a room and locked it from the outside.

However, when the police arrived at the spot, they found that the room she mentioned didn't have an external lock. Additionally, the accused killed Waghmare between 2:00 and 2:30 AM, but the woman informed the spa owner about the murder at 9:00 AM.