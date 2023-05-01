SC to hear Chhattisgarh govt's plea challenging PMLA provisions in August

New Delhi [India], May 1 : The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the plea filed by the Chhattisgarh government challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that central investigating agencies are being misused.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh adjourned the hearing for August after a letter for adjournment was circulated by the State government.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government approached the top court saying central agencies are being misused to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of non-BJP state government.

The government said several complaints are being received by the State government on behalf of its officials as well as the residents of the State that the ED is "torturing, abusing, and manhandling" them in the garb of conducting a probe.

Because of this "blatant and excessive misuse" of powers, Chhattisgarh is being forced to approach the court, the plea said.

The original suit under Article 131 of the Constitution is regarding recent searches being conducted by the ED in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Under Article 131, the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction over inter-State or Centre and State disputes.

