Mumbai: BMC Imposes Rs 50.53 Lakh Fine on Contractors for Delaying Pothole Repairs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed fines totaling Rs 50.53 lakhs on contractors who delayed pothole repairs and failed to maintain roads according to existing terms and conditions. This amount will be deducted from their dues. The BMC has faced criticism for inadequate road maintenance and pothole repairs during the monsoon season, with over 6,000 potholes reported across Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani instructed that potholes must be filled by the responsible engineers and contractors within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. Complaints are received through a dedicated mobile app, social media, and other channels. Gagrani also warned that strict penalties would be imposed if these directives were not followed.

To minimize inconvenience for Mumbai's residents during the monsoon season, the BMC aims to maintain pothole-free roads. The civic body has also issued notices to sub-engineers for delays in pothole repairs in their respective areas. A total of 227 sub-engineers have been appointed for the 227 wards by the Road and Traffic Department. Additionally, 18 contractors have been hired for monsoon preparation work, including road repairs.

According to a senior civic official, the fines were imposed for poor work performed from June 1 to July 25. "A total fine of Rs 50.53 lakhs has been imposed on various contractors. This includes Rs 28.30 lakhs for pothole-filling contractors, Rs 20.45 lakhs for project contractors, and Rs 1.18 lakhs for contractors during the defect liability period," said the official.

Fines were distributed by division as follows: contractors in the City division were fined Rs 8.85 lakhs, Eastern Suburbs contractors were fined Rs 5.48 lakhs, Western Suburbs contractors were fined Rs 24.85 lakhs, and highway contractors were fined Rs 11.35 lakhs.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar noted that Mumbai has experienced heavy rainfall in a short period recently. “On July 8, 2024, over 300 mm of rain was recorded in a single day, and more than 200 mm of rain was recorded on July 7, 2024, and July 13, 2024. The entire month of July has seen above-average rainfall,” Bangar said. He explained that when water accumulates on asphalt roads, it deteriorates the surface, and if not repaired quickly, potholes can form.

“Therefore, all agencies must stay vigilant after the rains, and engineers should conduct daily inspections of their areas. If road conditions are detected to be deteriorating, they should be promptly repaired with 'mastic' to address the pothole issue. Engineers were briefed on these aspects during pre-monsoon meetings, and contractors were instructed that any delay in road repair work will not be tolerated,” Bangar added.