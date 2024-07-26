Maharashtra: Finance Department Raises Red Flags Over CM Ladaki Bahin Yojana Funding Amid Debt Concerns

The Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was announced by the grand coalition government in the state budget. This scheme targets women aged 21 to 65, offering financial assistance of Rs. 1500 per month. However, the plan has become controversial, with the finance department opposing it due to concerns about funding. Implemented against the backdrop of assembly elections, questions have arisen about the scheme's financial viability. Despite the opposition, the ruling party is determined to proceed with the plan, as MP Naresh Mhaske emphasized that debt should not hinder its implementation.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 2 crore women in the state, placing a significant financial burden on the state treasury. The ambitious Mahayuti government requires Rs. 46,000 crores annually for this scheme, but only Rs. 25,000 crores have been allocated. According to a report by the Times of India, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar's department is concerned about securing the necessary funds.

The finance department is questioning how to generate the required Rs. 46,000 crores annually and how to make provisions for this amount. Given the state's existing debt of Rs. 7.8 lakh crores, the scheme's appropriateness is also under scrutiny. There are already numerous schemes for women in the state, including social justice, tribal development, and women and child welfare. The finance department fears that beneficiaries might receive benefits from multiple schemes.

"Our 2 crore sisters don't spend online. When they buy from nearby markets, Maharashtra's economy will move forward. I feel sorry for those who are worried about the government exchequer and want to do injustice to poor women. When you pay Rs. 44,000 crores for 1.6 lakh people, you have a mouthful. The word has not gone out," criticized Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

"Because we are burdened with debt, it does not mean that we don't want to implement our schemes. This scheme is for the poor women of the state. The finance department has done their job. It is their job to talk about the expenditure. But the decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is right. So, these schemes will be implemented," stated MP Naresh Mhaske.