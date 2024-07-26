Navi Mumbai: NMMC to Lift Water Cuts from July 29 as Morbe Dam Reaches 74% Capacity – Details Inside

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to lift water cuts from July 29 after the water storage in Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the city, increased to 74%. The civic body had imposed water cuts on June 15 after water storage dipped to just 26%.

The Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Kailas Shinde, expressed gratitude to the citizens of Navi Mumbai for their cooperation during the period of water cuts. He announced that the evening water cuts, which lasted three days, will be lifted from Monday.

Read Also | Mumbai Rains: BMC to Lift 10% Water Cut from July 29 as Reservoirs Reach Full Capacity

When NMMC decided to impose water cuts, Morbe Dam had enough water to meet the city's demand for only 41 days.

NMMC owns Morbe Dam in Khalapur, located in the Raigad district. The catchment area of Morbe Dam received 2,407 mm of rainfall until July 26, leading to the water level rising to 74% of its total capacity. Regular water supply will resume from July 29, 2024.