CIDCO Takes Action Against Over 5,000 Illegal Constructions in Navi Mumbai and NAINA in Five Years

In the last five years, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has taken action against over 5,000 unauthorized constructions, encroachments, hoardings, crushers, debris dumping, and soil theft in Navi Mumbai and the NAINA area. The planning agency has also registered 48 cases against illegal dumping and soil theft. The operation was led by CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengade.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, stated, "Navi Mumbai is a planned city, and preventing its unregulated growth is CIDCO's primary duty. CIDCO has always taken strict measures to curb such irregularities. As part of this, CIDCO is currently carrying out large-scale operations to remove unauthorized constructions."

According to a senior CIDCO official, from 2021 to 2024, CIDCO took stringent actions against unauthorized constructions, encroachments, hoardings, crushers, debris dumping, and soil theft in Navi Mumbai and the NAINA area. "We have filed 48 cases against illegal dumping and soil theft and seized 124 vehicles," said the official.

From January 2020 to June 2024, following legal procedures, a total of 968 eviction campaigns were conducted against unauthorized constructions and encroachments. "Prior to eviction, notices were issued under the MRTP Act to the holders of unauthorized constructions and encroachments, instructing them to remove the structures," said the official. He added that during these operations, a total of 258 RCC constructions, 640 brick constructions, 4,587 temporary encroachments or huts, 244 hoardings, and 15 crushers were removed.