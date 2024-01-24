Adani Media Arm Likely to Acquire Stake in Zee After Sony Merger Fallout: Report

In the latest developments in the media and entertainment industry, reports are surfacing that a news arm of Adani Group, AMG Media Networks, a significant player in the sector, is keen to acquire a stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. This comes after the fallout of the proposed merger between Zee and Sony.

According to media reports, Adani Media is exploring opportunities to invest in Zee, one of India's leading media and entertainment companies. The move comes as the media conglomerate seeks to expand its presence in the dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape. Adani Media, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has been actively venturing into the media sector. The Adani Group recently acquired NDTV, a prominent news channel, and IANS, a news wire service agency, marking its debut in the media and news segment.

The media industry has been witnessing significant strategic shifts in India. Earlier, Zee Entertainment had entered into talks with Sony Pictures Networks India for a potential merger. However, the merger discussions did not work out, this leading to Zee exploring alternative partnerships and investment options.

Adani's interest in Zee follows its recent acquisitions in the media sector. The Adani Group's foray into the media landscape began with the acquisition of NDTV and IANS. The group's vision seems to be centred around creating a diversified and influential presence across various media domains. As the media sector continues to evolve, the Adani Group's growing footprint in the industry is poised to reshape the media landscape in the country.