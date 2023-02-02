Mumbai likely to host inaugural Women’s Premier League auction

Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre is almost certain to host the inaugural Women's Premier League auction on February 13. . The franchisees are comfortable with the date and venue. And it is easy for the BCCI as well as Mumbai to arrange the logistics. The official announcement will be made soon. “Auction will be held in Mumbai on 13th Feb. Franchises are comfortable with the date and location and it is easier for the BCCI as well to arrange for logistics in Mumbai. Official announcements will be made soon”, confirmed the top BCCI official as per Insidesport report.

As per multiple reports, the BCCI postponed the inaugural WPL Auction for the second week of February. The BCCI had initially planned for a February 6 auction, but the franchise owners have requested a change in date. The Indian cricket board has currently shortlisted Delhi and Mumbai as two venues, for February 11 and February 13 respectively. The reason behind the delay is four out of the five WPL team owners have franchises in the ILT20. Simultaneously, Delhi and Mumbai also have teams in the SA20. Both leagues culminate on February 12 and 13. The Indian cricket board meanwhile had trouble finding a hotel given the marriage season in India. BCCI has hotels booked in Delhi (11th February) and Mumbai (13th February). A decision on the date and venue is expected in the next 48 hours.

