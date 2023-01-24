Alyssa Healy confident of Women's IPL success

Australia star cricketer, Alyssa Healy, has put her faith in that the onset of the upcoming Women's IPL from March will definitely encourage the growth and popularity of women's cricket all over the world, just like men's cricket.The Women's IPL is going to change women's cricket for the better," the 32-year-old told ESPNcricinfo in a lengthy conversation during Australia's five-match women's T20I series against India in December 2022.The wicket-keeper batter expressed her happiness in knowing and understanding the fact that the introduction of the WIPL will bring a huge revolution in the world of sport, as each and every organisation around the world will have to start considering seriously about the promotion of women's sport.

The right handed batter further went on to add that the WIPL will also intrigue the genuine sport lover just like the men's IPL has gotten a lot of popularity over the years, and coming over to play in India for girls all over the world will be a huge exposure to learn something qualitative and express themselves.Alyssa Healy signed off by saying, "When people really are passionate about their [men's] IPL teams here, it's a great thing and hopefully they get behind the women's one too. It's obviously the next step for the game and the opportunity for some players to come over [to India] and play in a world-class tournament, at great grounds, and be very well supported is the next stage of the game."