Australia announce squad against Ireland for ODI series; Alyssa Healy to lead

Melbourne [Australia], June 30 : Alyssa Healy will once again lead the Australia squad when the team travels to Ireland for three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship.

A 14-player Australia squad will travel to Dublin in late July. Australia will play the first ODI of the three-match series against Ireland on July 23 at Castle Avenue in Dublin while the second game will be played on July 25 at the same venue.

"Australia will head to Dublin after the final Ashes ODI for the three-game one-day series, which forms part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship," Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

For Australian bowler Kim Garth, who played 114 matches for her native country Ireland before relocating to Australia in 2020, it's a full circle moment.

Shawn Flegler, national selector and head of performance for women's cricket, praised Garth's dedication when she returned home. Kim Garth is set to go toe-to-toe with her former teammates after being named in Australia's 14-player squad for their upcoming tour of Ireland.

"Kim Garth has had a remarkable cricketing journey to this point of her career. She's worked incredibly hard to earn her place on this tour and there's no doubt it will be a unique experience for her," Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and national selector Shawn Flegler was quoted as saying cricket.com.au.

Heather Graham, a quick bowler who has been chosen to the squad, will join the Australian team following the Australia A series, which has been taking place concurrently with the Ashes. Megan Schutt, who will be rested following the UK tour, has been replaced by Graham.

Flegler said the group will relish the special difficulties Ireland presents.

"While our players and staff are squarely focused on retaining the Ashes at present, there is excitement about returning to Ireland for the ODI series in the coming weeks.

"Taking on an emerging Ireland team in their home conditions will be a great challenge for our team off the back of an Ashes campaign.

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor