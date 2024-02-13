Shamar Joseph Named ICC 'Player of the Month' After Gabba Heroics

Shamar Joseph, the rising star from the West Indies, capped off a remarkable debut month by securing the prestigious ICC Player of the Month award for January 2024, becoming the first player from the Caribbean to achieve this honour. Outshining competitors Ollie Pope and Josh Hazlewood, Joseph's outstanding performance during the series against Australia drew global attention to his remarkable talent.

The Gabba Test in Brisbane witnessed a dramatic day-night showdown where Joseph, despite nursing a toe injury from a Mitchell Starc yorker the previous day, delivered an extraordinary feat by claiming 7 wickets for 68 runs. His remarkable display propelled the West Indies to their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years. Displaying sheer pace with speeds reaching close to 150 kph (93 mph), Joseph's heroics earned him the Player of the Series title, complementing his earlier five-wicket haul in the first Test.

Expressing his joy after winning the ICC Player of the Month award, Shamar Joseph shared, "I am extremely delighted to win this award. To receive such recognition on the world stage feels special. I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of playing in Australia, especially the magic of the final day at the Gabba. Taking the wicket to win the match was a dream!"

He continued, expressing gratitude to his teammates and support staff in Australia, dedicating the award to them and the fans in the West Indies. "I will be the one receiving the award, but this is also for the team and all the fans in the West Indies as well," added Shamar, pledge to continue working hard and delivering match-winning performances for the West Indies, both with the ball and, when required, with the bat.