MCA Member Suraj Samat Wishes Jay Shah on His Appointment As ICC Chairman, Says ‘ICC Will Continue To Thrive’

Mumbai, August 28: The Indian Cricket fraternity, including Mumbai cricket Association (MCA) gave best wishes to newly appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday, August 28.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. Shah will replace the current ICC President Greg Barclay.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah has created history after becoming the youngest ICC boss. Jay Shah is currently 35-years-old. He has become the fifth chairman of the ICC board. Before him, Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivas and Shashank Pawar have held the top post of ICC. Meanwhile, Mumbai Cricket Association member Suraj Samat has congratulated Jay Shah on becoming the new boss of the ICC.

"I am thrilled to extend my warmest congratulations to Jay Shah ji on his unopposed election as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). This unanimous decision is a testament to his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the sport," said Suraj Samat member of MCA.

"As an apex council member of Mumbai cricket Association I have had the pleasure of witnessing Jay's tireless efforts to promote and develop cricket globally. His unwavering commitment to the game has earned him the respect and trust of the cricket community," he said.

"I am confident that under Jay's leadership, the ICC will continue to thrive and reach new heights. I wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership on the cricket world," he added.