Prithvi Shaw Writes to MCA, Seeks Approval to Exit Mumbai Team: Reports

Prithvi Shaw has formally written to the Mumbai Cricket Association requesting a No Objection Certificate to move to another state team ahead of the upcoming domestic season. “He has sought NoC from us and we will take decision on it soon,” an MCA official told The Indian Express. The report also suggest that Shaw has received offers from a few state associations but has yet to finalise his next destination.

Shaw’s decision comes after a difficult year with the Mumbai team. He was dropped from a Ranji Trophy match in 2023 over fitness concerns. The opener was also excluded from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in the 2024–25 season. His last appearance in a List A match in India came in 2022. He recently played for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup in 2024. Shaw, who also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

In List A cricket, Shaw has impressive numbers. He has scored 3399 runs in 65 matches at an average of 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74. His tally includes ten centuries and 14 fifties. However, his recent domestic form has dipped. In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, Shaw played only two matches and scored 59 runs in four innings. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made 197 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 156.34. Shaw made his Test debut for India in 2018 against the West Indies. But he has not played a Test since 2020. He last played ODIs and T20Is for India in 2021.

As Shaw looks for a fresh start, the final decision on his transfer will depend on the Mumbai Cricket Association’s response to his NOC request.