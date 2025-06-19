‘Science Says I’m Eligible’: Anaya Bangar Urges ICC, BCCI to Allow Transgender Athletes in Women’s Cricket

Anaya Bangar, child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has urged the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India to support transgender inclusion in cricket. Currently, transgender women are not allowed to compete in international women’s cricket. The ICC implemented this ban following its board meeting after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Anaya was born male and later transitioned to female. She shared a video on Instagram revealing details of tests conducted to support her eligibility for women’s cricket. The tests were done in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University after she completed one year of Hormone Replacement Therapy. In her post, Anaya said data was collected on her muscle strength, endurance, glucose levels and oxygen capacity. She claimed the results fell within the accepted range for cisgender female athletes.

"Science kehta hai main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon. Ab sawaal yeh hai kya duniya tayyar hai sach sunne ke liye? (Sciecne says that I am eligible for women's cricket. Now the question is whether the world is ready to hear the truth or not?)" the 23-year-old wrote in her Instagram post.

Anaya also posted an eight-page report, stating, “For the first time, I am sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete. Over the past year, I have undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real and measurable impact of my transition. Not opinions. Not assumptions. But data.” She added, “I am submitting this to the BCCI and ICC with full transparency and hope. My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts, not fear. To build space, not divide it. Whether you agree or not, thank you for witnessing.”

In another Instagram post, Anaya shared further details of the tests and expressed her hope to meet with ICC and BCCI officials. "This letter comes from a place of love for the game and belief in fairness. I’ve reached out to BCCI and ICC, trusting that dialogue and science can walk together," Anaya wrote.

Anaya is a left-handed batsman and has played club-level cricket in India and England. She has represented the local Islam Gymkhana cricket club and also played for Hinkley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.