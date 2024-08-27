Jay Shah Elected Unopposed as New ICC Chairman, Becomes Youngest to Hold the Position

Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council, has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). At 35, Shah becomes the youngest person to ever hold this prestigious position. He will officially assume the role in December 2024, following the end of the current term of incumbent chairman Greg Barclay.

Shah, who was the sole nominee for the chairmanship, is set to join the ranks of previous Indian leaders of the ICC, including Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. His election further solidifies India’s influence in the global cricketing body.

Expressing his gratitude upon the announcement, Shah said, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before,” as ICC quoted.

Shah also highlighted the significance of cricket’s upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, which he described as a key opportunity for the sport’s global growth. “The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways,” he added.

This leadership change comes as current ICC Chairman Greg Barclay confirmed last week that he would not seek a third term, ending his tenure on November 30. Barclay, who has served as chairman since November 2020, announced his decision to step down, sparking speculation about Shah’s future role within the ICC.