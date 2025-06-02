ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced — Check Details Here

The International Cricket Council has officially announced the schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The 13th edition of the tournament will be held from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. The Women’s World Cup is returning to India after 12 years. The country last hosted a women’s ICC tournament in 2016, when it co-hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup alongside the men’s edition. This year’s 50-over World Cup will feature eight teams playing 28 league matches in a round-robin format. The selected venues are M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India will host matches in four cities. Sri Lanka has been allotted only one venue. The opening match will be played on September 30 in Bengaluru and will feature host nation India. The first semi-final is scheduled for October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo. The second semi-final will take place on October 30 in Bengaluru. The final will be held on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo. Colombo will host the semi-final and final only if Pakistan qualifies for those stages.

The eight participating teams are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Australia will enter the tournament as defending champions and are the most successful side in Women’s World Cup history with seven titles.

The ICC has also announced that England will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026. The opening match of that tournament will be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on June 12, with England starting their campaign at home.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his excitement about the two upcoming global tournaments. He said the ICC is committed to the growth of women’s cricket and is confident these events will boost the sport even further. “Fans have shown great support for the women’s game,” Shah said in a statement. “Now that the key dates and venues are known, supporters can start planning. Women’s cricket remains a top priority for the ICC, and we believe these tournaments will help the game reach greater heights.”