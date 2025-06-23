Prithvi Shaw Gets NOC from MCA to Play for Another State in Domestic Cricket: Report

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has been granted a No Objection Certificate by the Mumbai Cricket Association to play for another state as a professional cricketer in the upcoming domestic season. “The Mumbai Cricket Association would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC,” the statement read as quoted by The Indian Express.

Shaw reportedly had written to the MCA seeking permission to switch teams after a challenging season with Mumbai. The 25-year-old opener was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad in 2023 due to fitness concerns and was also left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in the 2024–25 season. He last played a List A match in India in 2022. In 2024, he featured in the One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire in England. In his List A career, he has scored 3,399 runs in 65 matches at an average of 55.72 and a strike rate of 125.74. His record includes ten centuries and 14 half-centuries.

During the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, Shaw played only two matches and scored 59 runs in four innings. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played nine T20 matches and made 197 runs at an average of 21.88 with a strike rate of 156.34. Shaw made his Test debut for India in 2018 against the West Indies. He last played a Test in 2020. He made his ODI debut in 2020 and played his only T20I in 2021. Shaw also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

With the NOC granted, Shaw is set for a fresh start with a new state team in the upcoming season.