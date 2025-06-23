IND vs ENG, Headingley Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of India vs England 1st Test in Leeds?

IND vs ENG, Headingley Weather Update: Indian cricket fans hoping for a full day of play at Headingley on Monday may see mixed conditions that are typical of an English summer. The first Test between India and England heads into Day 4 with the match finely balanced and the weather likely to play a key role. According to the forecast, Leeds will see a mix of cloud and sunshine on Monday. Short spells of rain are expected in the morning, which could cause brief interruptions during the first session. Cloud cover may remain between 70 and 80 percent through the morning but is expected to decrease gradually by the afternoon. This may help avoid the use of floodlights like on Sunday.

Watch: Clouds gather over Headingley ahead of the fourth day of the first Test between India and England in Leeds



India will resume their second innings from 90/2 with skipper Shubman Gill (6 not out) and KL Rahul (47 not out) in the middle pic.twitter.com/qFYe6l8qDu — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

The forecast indicates breezy conditions throughout the day with dry spells in the later sessions. A long period of bright sunshine like Day 1 is not expected but enough clear weather could allow for a major part of the day’s play. Both teams will look to make the most of the conditions. India will aim to stretch their lead beyond 300 while England will search for early wickets. The weather may still influence the momentum, but chances of a full day’s play remain hopeful.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 90 for 2 in their second innings with a 96-run lead. Captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were at the crease when rain forced an early end to play. England had earlier closed the gap in the first innings, finishing just six runs short of India’s 471. Ollie Pope scored 106, and Harry Brook missed a century by one run. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling with 5 for 83.