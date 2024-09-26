Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi Omits Pakistan, Names India, England and Australia as Champions Trophy Semi-Finalists

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has excluded Pakistan from his predictions for the semi-finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to the ICC schedule, next year's tournament is set to take place in Pakistan, but there is still no clear decision regarding the Indian team's participation. Given historical tensions, the BCCI may insist on playing its matches at neutral venues. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board is actively preparing for the tournament, including renovations at cricket stadiums in Karachi.

Afghanistan's cricket team has shown remarkable form recently, achieving significant victories in both the ODI and T20 World Cups. They have defeated formidable teams such as Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia, and most recently clinched a series win against South Africa. Notably, Afghanistan triumphed over both Pakistan and England in the ODI World Cup 2023 held in India.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Retention Rules: BCCI To Make Big Announcement Today Ahead of Mega Auction

In a recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Shahidi spoke on various topics, including his team’s ambitions for the Champions Trophy. He confidently asserted that Afghanistan will reach the semi-finals, along with India, England, and Australia. Notably, he did not include the host nation, Pakistan, in his predictions.

Shahidi also reflected on the support they received from former cricketer Ajay Jadeja during tough times. He recalled how Jadeja encouraged the team and offered guidance after their defeats. He mentioned that after the ODI World Cup concluded, Jadeja was emotional, shedding tears for Afghanistan, a testament to his affection for the team. Shahidi even has a video capturing that heartfelt moment.