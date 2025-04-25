Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah Directs States to Identify and Deport Pakistani Nationals

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the central government is taking strong measures against Pakistan. As part of these actions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with all state Chief Ministers on Friday. He instructed them to identify all Pakistani nationals residing in their states. The list should be sent to the central government as soon as possible so that their visas can be revoked and they can be deported from India.

#BREAKING: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the phone with Chief Ministers of all states, instructing them to identify Pakistani citizens residing within their states. The state governments have been directed to take immediate steps for their deportation to Pakistan:… pic.twitter.com/5ZYh8PRVrY — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

The government is in action mode after the terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, at Beisaran in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese national tragically lost their lives. This attack is the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack. In retaliation, India has begun taking several harsh steps against Pakistan. These include suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, closing the Atari-Wagah border crossing, expelling Pakistani military officials from New Delhi, and revoking visas of all Pakistani nationals.

According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah instructed the chief ministers to compile a list of all Pakistani nationals in their states and send it to the central government. The government has already announced that all Pakistani nationals' visas will be cancelled from April 27, 2025, while medical visas will remain valid until April 29, 2025. Additionally, Indian citizens have been advised to return from Pakistan as soon as possible.



Amit Shah urged the chief ministers to prioritize this task and maintain law and order in their states. He emphasised that there should be no delay in the process of identifying Pakistani nationals and revoking their visas.