Pakistan Shuts Border, Suspends Shimla Agreement, Trade and Airspace for Indian Airlines

In retaliation to India's diplomatic actions, Pakistan also suspended the 1972 Shimla Agreement, closed Wagah border crossing and its airspace for Indian airlines. The announcements were made after a meeting called by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalkgam terror attack which claim lives of 26 people.

“Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings, and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir,” the Pakistan PMO statement said.

“Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception,” the NSC decided, giving an April 30 deadline to those who crossed with “valid endorsements” to return through that route.

India on Wednesday fallout diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistan military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.