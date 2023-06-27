Tamil Nadu: Union Minister A Narayanaswamy inspects Periyar Bus Stand constructed under Madurai Smart City Project

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy along with Corporation Commissioner Praveen Kumar inspected the Periyar Bus Stand constructed under the Madurai Smart City Project in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

According to Narayanaswamy, the Madurai Periyar bus stand renovation works started in the year 2019 with an estimate of 170 crore rupees under the Smart City project.

The Minister also added that the construction work was done on a grand scale with modern facilities and was opened for public use in August 2021.

"A bus station with a parking space for 57 buses and a commercial complex with 450 shops has been built, but only the bus stand is fully operational in the first phase," said Narayanaswamy.

The National Smart Cities Mission was launched by the Government of India, an urban redevelopment and upgrading program with the goal of creating sustainable, smart cities all around the nation.

The Smart Cities Mission plans to create a model area inside each of the nation's cities, based on an area development plan, which is anticipated to have an impact on other areas of the city, as well as, neighboring cities and towns.

As per the official data of Madurai Corporation, the Periyar Bus stand is the oldest Bus stand in Madurai existing over decades and has been taken for Redevelopment works under the Madurai Smart City Project.

It also added that the Bus Terminus Area spans over 30,500 square meters area and includes a Bus terminal and a Terminal building.

