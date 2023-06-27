Mumbai: Lake levels in seven water-supply reservoirs at 6.97 percent

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven reservoirs that provide drinking water to Mumbai now have a combined water stock of 6.97 percent. The water level in the reservoirs has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

The civic body's statistics indicates that Tansa's water level is at 22.51 percent. 26.64% of the water stock at Modak-Sagar is available. 9.52 percent of useable water level is present in Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa o.88 percent, Vihar 24.66 percent, and Tulsi 28.76 percent.

On June 27, the seven lakes had 1,00,873 million litres of water instead of the full 14,47,363 million litre capacity. Meanwhile, the weather forecast indicates that Mumbai city and its suburbs will experience moderate rainfall throughout the day, Midday reported.