2 arrested over 'cartel like execution' in California

San Fransisco, Feb 4 Police in California have announced the arrest of two men over a "cartel like execution" of four generations of a family, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby, last month.

The carnage took place inside a private residence in Goshen, Tulare County, and the victims were identified as Rosa Parraz (72), Eladio Parraz Jr (52), Jennifer Analla (50), Marcos Parraz (19), Elyssa Parraz (16) and Nycholas Parraz (10 months), reports the BBC.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Angel Uriarte (35) was arrested after a shootout with the police.

He was injured and was currently undergoing surgery, the Sheriff said.

Meanwhile, Noah David Beard (25) was taken into custody without incident, he added.

"I'm happy we were able to put these two men behind bars," said Boudreaux, adding that the two suspects and members of the victims' families were known to have a long history of gang violence.

Following the killings, authorities had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrests.

Boudreaux said the manhunt was known as "Operation Nightmare", and it involved around-the-clock surveillance of the suspects and multiple search warrants, some of which included inmates' cells in state prisons, the BBC reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor