Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England's playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test against Australia

London [UK], June 27 : Seamer Josh Tongue has been recalled to England's playing XI for the second Ashes Test at Lord's after all-rounder Moeen Ali was omitted following the finger injury he sustained at Edgbaston last week.

England will play against Australia in the second Test match at the Lord's on Wednesday.

Despite his success against Ireland earlier this month on the same field, the 25-year-old seamer's selection in England's plans is a surprise. Tongue made his England debut at Lord's earlier this month against Ireland, taking 5/66 in the second innings and offering Ben Stokes a point of difference with his pace and bounce.

Due to worries about his match preparedness given that he hasn't bowled in a competitive setting since his time with the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in April, Mark Wood, England's quickest bowler, has been overlooked once again. The absence of a dedicated spinner is also possibly due to Tongue's capacity to bowl longer stints.

Joe Root will once again serve in spin-bowling duties for the squad after taking on a large portion of the spin-bowling responsibilities at Edgbaston, including 13 overs up to the new ball on the last day. Other fast bowlers for England were Matt Potts and Chris Woakes, who had an average of 11.33 in his five previous Tests at Lord's.

Rehan Ahmed had been called up to replace Moeen, but with the week's prediction for rain and unpredictability in London and the fact that skipper Ben Stokes isn't fully well, England has chosen to go with an additional seam option.

Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, and Chris Woakes were also in the squad, but Woakes and Potts' resemblance to the rest of England's bowling attackJames Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinsonis thought to have counted against the pair. Wood has not been risked due to concerns about a tweak to an elbow issue.

Australia are leading the Ashes series 1-0 after defeating England by two wickets at Edgbaston.

England's playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and James Anderson.

