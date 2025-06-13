Sunjay Kapur Death: Bee Sting Triggers Fatal Heart Attack During Polo Match in London

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 53. His sudden death has left everyone in shock. Initially, it was reported that he died of a heart attack while playing polo in London. However, recent reports reveal a surprising and tragic twist — the actual cause of death was a bee sting.

According to ABP Majha, while Sunjay Kapur was playing polo in London, a bee flew into his mouth and stung him. The sting caused a severe allergic reaction, leading to breathing difficulties. Amid the chaos, Sunjay suffered a heart attack, which proved fatal.The unexpected nature of this incident — a bee sting leading to a heart attack — has stunned many and left his well-wishers deeply saddened.

Sunjay Kapur had married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had a daughter and a son together. However, their marriage ended in divorce after 13 years, with Karisma accusing him of domestic violence. Following their separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.Just hours before his death, Sunjay had posted a heartfelt tweet expressing his condolences for the victims of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. He had written:

A tragic accident involving Air India in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the affected families. May God give them the strength to face this difficult time."His untimely demise has come as a major shock to everyone,