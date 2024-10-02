Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama Banned by ICC for One Year - Know Why

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from all forms of cricket for one year, with six months of that ban suspended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced. The 26-year-old was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in August.

The ICC's final decision comes nearly two months after Jayawickrama admitted to breaching Article 2.4.7 of the code. This article prohibits obstructing or delaying investigations by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), including the destruction or concealment of evidence related to corrupt conduct.

In his international career, Jayawickrama has played 15 matches and taken 32 wickets. His last appearance for Sri Lanka was in a T20I against Australia in June 2022. His most recent competitive match was for Moors in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament in August.

In other cricket news, Sri Lanka's national team has climbed to third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following a dominant 2-0 series win over New Zealand last month. Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the team secured victories by 63 runs in the first Test and by an innings and 154 runs in the second.

Kamindu Mendis was the top scorer in the series with 309 runs, while Prabath Jayasuriya led the bowling attack with 18 wickets. Sri Lanka has now won five out of nine matches in the WTC, boasting a win percentage of 55.56.