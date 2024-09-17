ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Updated: India to Face New Zealand in Opening Game; Check Full Fixtures, Venues and Dates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, September 17, announced the updated fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which was moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 20.

The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each. Semi-final 1 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Semi-Final 2 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17 and 18. The Final match will be played on October 20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The stage is set 🔥



The updated fixture list for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is here 🗒



➡ https://t.co/YmkAjfi4Xepic.twitter.com/UYnvIRtahZ — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2024

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Also Read | ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men and Women in World Cups.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh vs Scotland, Sharjah

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah

4 October, Friday, South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai

4 October, Friday, India vs New Zealand, Dubai

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh vs England, Sharjah

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

6 October, Sunday, India vs Pakistan, Dubai

6 October, Sunday, West Indies vs Scotland, Dubai

7 October, Monday, England vs South Africa, Sharjah

8 October, Tuesday, Australia vs New Zealand, Sharjah

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa vs Scotland, Dubai

9 October, Wednesday, India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh vs West Indies, Sharjah

11 October, Friday, Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dubai

13 October, Sunday, England vs Scotland, Sharjah

13 October, Sunday, India vs Australia, Sharjah

14 October, Monday, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Dubai

15 October, Tuesday, England vs West Indies, Dubai

17 October, Thursday, Semifinal 1, Dubai

18 October, Friday, Semifinal 2, Sharjah

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai