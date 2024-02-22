When Mohammad Shami Played 2015 World Cup Despite Knee Injury

Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise, will have to navigate the upcoming season without their star pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been sidelined due to a left ankle injury.

Amid this news, an old interview from three months ago featuring Shami has gone viral. In the video, Shami candidly reveals details about his injury during the 2015 World Cup. He disclosed that he had knee swelling before the tournament and faced two options: undergo immediate surgery or play in the tournament and then opt for surgery. Despite the pain, Shami chose the latter, displaying his commitment to representing the country.

"Nobody knew the pain I was dealing with [during the 2015 edition]," Shami said during a promotional event for PUMA.

"I had swelling in my knee before the 2015 tournament. Someone else could have said no but I have the ability to bear pain and I was told two options-either directly go for surgery or play the tournament and then go for the surgery. While the team would return to the hotel after every match, I would go to the hospital to take the injection. When you play for the country, you forget everything."

Shami underwent a knee operation. "I was unconscious for two hours. When I woke up, I asked the doctor when I could start playing. He replied, 'It will be a big achievement if you walk without a limp, forget playing. It all depends on how you go about your rehab'," Shami said.

Meanwhile, Shami, who is currently not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last featured for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. During the tournament, he not only emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the country with 55 wickets from 18 matches but also etched his name in history during the semi-finals. In that match, Shami registered India's best ODI bowling figures, claiming an impressive 7-57.

Mohammed Shami, recently honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award, boasts an impressive career spanning a decade. With 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets to his name, Shami's contributions to Indian cricket have been invaluable, despite the occasional setback due to injuries.