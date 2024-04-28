Pakistan Appoints Gary Kirsten as White-Ball Coach and Jason Gillespie as Red-Ball Coach

Pakistan has unveiled its new coaching lineup ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The PCB has secured the services of Gary Kirsten as the white-ball coach and Jason Gillespie as the red-ball coach for the team. Kirsten, renowned for guiding India to an ODI World Cup victory in 2011, is set to join Pakistan on May 22 during their stint in England.

Kirsten, who currently mentors the IPL franchise GT, last served as a national team coach in 2013 when he led the South African side for a three-year term. In addition to Kirsten, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed as the head coach of the Test team. Gillespie's expertise and contributions to Australian domestic and Big Bash League cricket are highly respected within the cricketing community.

The announcements were made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a press conference in Lahore."Their stellar track records precede them, and I warmly welcome them to the Pakistan cricket family," Naqvi said of Kirsten and Gillespie."Jason's coaching career has been marked by success both at the domestic and international levels, with a focus on player development and achieving excellence in team performance. Gary's coaching career has been marked by his ability to instill a winning mentality, develop young talent, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game, making him one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in cricket. In this background, I have every confidence that their expertise will guide our players to reach new heights, aligning with their inherent talent and the expectations of our passionate fans. These high-quality appointments also present a remarkable opportunity for our players to glean insights from these seasoned professionals, refining their skills and fortifying their cricketing acumen. The PCB is unwavering in its commitment to furnish the national team with top-tier resources and facilities, fostering an environment conducive to unlocking their full potential and consistently delivering stellar performances. The head coach position has been left vacant since the sacking of Mickey Arthur after the ODI World Cup 2023.