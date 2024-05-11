James Anderson Announces Retirement From International Cricket After Lord's Test Against West Indies

England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He will play his final Test against the West Indies at Lord's, starting July 10.

"Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test," Anderson said in an Instagram post.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid," he added. "I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realize their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

The 41-year-old seamer had a challenging Ashes series in England last summer, taking only five wickets in four matches. He fared better in the five-match series loss to India earlier this year, claiming 10 wickets in four games.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents," Anderson wrote. "A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf."

Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach 700 Test wickets during the India series. He is only the third bowler ever behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Across formats, Anderson has taken 987 wickets in 400 international matches, the most among all seamers. He last played a one-day international during the 2015 World Cup but remains England's leading wicket-taker in that format with 269 dismissals.