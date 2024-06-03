India's Kedar Jadhav Officially Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket (See Post)

India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has announced his retirement from all forms of the game with immediate effect. He last played in the Indian colours back in 2020 against New Zealand in Auckland and also featured in the 2019 World Cup that was played in England. Jadhav took to Instagram to confirm his retirement and thanked the fans for all the support and love throughout his career.

The Maharashtra batter took to social media to share a post that was quite similar to MS Dhoni's retirement note on Instagram. Jadhav, who shares a cordial relationship with Dhoni, also shared a slideshow of photos from his career with a Kishore Kumar song playing in the background."Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket," Kedar Jadhav said in the post, confirming his retirement at 3 pm IST on Monday. Kedar Jadhav made played 73 ODIs and 9 T20is for India between 2014 and 2020. The 39-year-old flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy, providing the team with handy off-spin. Jadhav played the 2019 World Cup and was part of the team that reached the semi-final.

