T20 World 2024, West Indies vs Papua New Guinea: Rovman Powell Opt To Bowl At Guyana

Rovman Powell won the toss and West Indies will bowl first against Assad Vala’s Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. While the hosts have won the trophy twice before in 2012 and 2016. The ultimate poster boys of T20 cricket - West Indies are one of the title contenders . Their opponents PNG might be carrying an ageing squad, but experience of the big stage wouldn't be something they'd be concerned with.

While PNG might be keen to impose their authority over the other Associate in the group - Uganda - they'd have nothing to lose as they attempt to put pressure on the three Full Members either.A slip up against PNG would prove extremely dangerous for West Indies' qualification chances to the next round. Most of their players are coming into the tournament at the back of a hectic IPL schedule. While that experience would hold them in good stead.

West Indies (Playing XI)

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI)

Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko



