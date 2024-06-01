WATCH: Rishabh Pant Marks India Return After 16 Months with 32-Ball Fifty During IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed a 32-ball half-century in India’s sole T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. This marked Pant’s return to the national team following a serious car accident in December 2022. He was retired out after hitting a boundary at long-on off Shakib Al Hasan to reach his fifty.

Batting at No. 3, Pant struck four fours and four sixes during his innings, which included a signature one-handed six off Mahmudullah and three maximums in one over off Shakib. Earlier, after opting to bat first, India's innings had a slow start on a pitch that was playing on the slower side. Opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson struggled initially, with Samson being dismissed for just one run off six balls in the second over.

Pant, who recently excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL), finishing as Delhi Capitals’ top run-scorer with 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40, is competing with Samson for the wicketkeeper’s position in India’s playing XI for the tournament.