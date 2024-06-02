T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs PNG: West Indies Clinch Victory Over Papua New Guinea in Tense Encounter, Win By 5 Wickets

Roston Chase showcased his composure with a composed 42 off 27 deliveries, adding to his impressive first innings catch, as he played a pivotal role in guiding West Indies to a hard-fought victory over Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets in the opening Group C match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Despite Papua New Guinea's modest total of 136, the match turned into a tense affair as West Indies found themselves struggling at 97-5. However, Chase, supported by Andre Russell, steered West Indies to victory. Considered underdogs for the tournament, West Indies are now eyeing their third T20 World Cup title.