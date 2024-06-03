SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First Against South Africa in New York

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the fourth match of Group D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today.

After winning the toss, Hasaranga said, "We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea. I started my cricket 1 month before. I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games. We are going with 7-4 combination, 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 2 allrounders."

"We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Team has been together now for few years - majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav, " Markram saids.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

South Africa Squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman