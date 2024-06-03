T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters Show Hardik Pandya's Photo on Scorecard During WI vs PNG Match, Pic Goes Viral

Broadcasters accidentally displayed images of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the match summary of the T20 World Cup game between West Indies and Papua New Guinea. The match, held on Sunday, saw West Indies secure a narrow five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

Hardik Pandya's photo in the West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea scorecard. 😄



- A glitch from Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/ftuweQM50J — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2024

After the match, which ended with Roston Chase's unbeaten 27-ball 42 steering West Indies to victory, the broadcast graphics intended to show top performers Roston Chase, Brandon King, Sesa Bua, Andre Russell, and Assad Vala. Instead, Hardik Pandya's photo appeared five times.

West Indies chased down the 137-run target set by Papua New Guinea with six balls to spare. The low-scoring thriller saw the rookie team from PNG put up a strong fight.

India, yet to play their first match in the T20 World Cup, will face Ireland on June 5. Ahead of their opening game, India played a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The Indian vice-captain's 40-run knock from 23 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes, helped India to a comfortable victory. Batting at number six, Pandya finished with a strike rate of 173.91. He also contributed with the ball, taking 1/30 in three overs and dismissing Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan. Additionally, Pandya took a catch to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto.