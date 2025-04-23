SRH Qualification Scenario Explained: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss to Mumbai Indians?

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s poor season continued as they suffered an seven-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (April 23) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is SRH’s second loss to MI in six days following their defeat at Wankhede Stadium on April 17. SRH has now lost six of their eight games and has just four points on the board. The team is in 9th place on the points table, just ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH will face CSK on Friday (April 25) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in a must-win clash for both sides. The loser will drop to 10th place.

Despite the grim situation, SRH’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs are not over yet. The franchise, which reached the final last year, must win all of their remaining matches to reach the magic 16-point mark. A total of 16 points is generally considered safe for playoff qualification.

In past seasons, teams with 14 points have qualified, but that has only happened once in the 10-team era post the tournament’s expansion in 2024. Last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified with seven wins, but SRH will need to rely on other results and a significant NRR boost to achieve the same.

SRH cannot afford more than one loss from here on out if they are to have a chance at the playoffs. Meanwhile, MI has turned their season around with four consecutive wins and moved up to 3rd place on the table with 10 points, following a rough start where they lost four out of their first five games.