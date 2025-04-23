SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma’s 70-Run Knock Powers Mumbai Indians to 4th Straight Win; Beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma produced a match-winning performance with a half-century to guide Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 144, Mumbai lost openers Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks early. Rickelton made 11 runs while Jacks scored 22. However, Rohit anchored the chase, scoring 70 runs off 46 balls. His aggressive strokeplay included a dominant attack on Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins.

Rohit’s fifty marked his second consecutive half-century in the tournament. He was supported well by Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten on 40. Together, they led Mumbai to victory with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 143 runs, largely thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's 71-run knock. Mumbai’s bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, dismissed Hyderabad’s openers early. Ishan Kishan was confused by an umpire's call and was dismissed without scoring.

Mumbai's bowlers restricted Hyderabad, taking five wickets for just 35 runs. Despite Klaasen's resistance, Mumbai cruised to their fourth consecutive win.